Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

EFG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.51. 1,015,280 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

