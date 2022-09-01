Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 70,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

