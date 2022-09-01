Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $100.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,187. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

