Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,443 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 1.0% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $37.87. 1,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

