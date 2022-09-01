Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 61,246 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,246 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $268.13. The stock had a trading volume of 54,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,162. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

