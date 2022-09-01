Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 328,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

