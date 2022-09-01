Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.77. 630,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,358,814. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.41.

