Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2,596.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,819 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $20,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BHP Group by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 191,567 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP traded down $5.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.49. 313,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

