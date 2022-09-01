Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $31.55. 282,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,885,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Stephens boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

