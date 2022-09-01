Cadinha & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 115.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 245,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,338.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 96,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,795,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $86.92. 91,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,156. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

