Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in August

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 756,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,146.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $265,221.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $258,635.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,901.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 2,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,151. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

