Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Announces Earnings Results

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 165.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Burning Rock Biotech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Up 20.6 %

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $2,425,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Stories

