Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.89

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

BVRDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas to €23.50 ($23.98) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

