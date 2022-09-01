Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Bunge worth $37,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Bunge by 15.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $3,366,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 29.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,307. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $128.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

