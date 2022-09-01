Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.76. 17,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,307. Bunge has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 20.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Bunge by 7,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bunge by 1,486.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Bunge by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.