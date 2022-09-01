BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTGOF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC raised BT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Price Performance

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.