Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,076,000 after buying an additional 1,211,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 72,348 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

