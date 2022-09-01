Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Position Decreased by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

BEPC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,005. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

