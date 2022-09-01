Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Up 2.3%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. 28,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,433,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $821.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.