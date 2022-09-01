Brokerages Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Target Price at $51.25

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBSFY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

