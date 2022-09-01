Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target at $31.75

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Gentex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $4,854,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex Company Profile

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.