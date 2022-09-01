Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $57.43

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of GDS

About GDS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth about $33,951,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in GDS by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after acquiring an additional 658,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.