Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $15.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $483.56. 70,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $517.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.88. The firm has a market cap of $195.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

