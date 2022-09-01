Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.74.

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,695. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

