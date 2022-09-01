Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.74.
Brinker International Stock Performance
NYSE:EAT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,695. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brinker International (EAT)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.