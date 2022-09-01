BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 7,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,505,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 104,508 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $473,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 172,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

