BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 7,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,505,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 5.8 %
The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
