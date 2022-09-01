BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$252.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.43 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.16 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Down 0.5 %

BOX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 72,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,213. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -98.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74.

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. BOX’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.