BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$252.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.43 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.16 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.30.
BOX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 72,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,213. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -98.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74.
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
