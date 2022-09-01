Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 888,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,339,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $260.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

