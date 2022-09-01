Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 12,628 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $542,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.50. The stock had a trading volume of 161,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.41 and a 200 day moving average of $304.46. The company has a market capitalization of $296.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

