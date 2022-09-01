Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 756,845 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 756,845 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.77% of Viavi Solutions worth $28,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 198,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 10.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.67. 65,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.