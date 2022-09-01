Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 20,440 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $20,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 62,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

