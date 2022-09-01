Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

NYSE MA traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.73. 73,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,485. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.33 and a 200 day moving average of $344.70. The company has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

