Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $35,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,037. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

