Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 444,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,135,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 106,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.46. 92,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,395. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.