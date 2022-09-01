Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 93,205 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,205 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $55,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,309. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

