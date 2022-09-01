Bounty0x Market Capitalization Hits $184,273.09 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $184,273.09 and approximately $20,319.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

