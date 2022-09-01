Bollard Group LLC Sells 79,000 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,598. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average is $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 0.88. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $145.41 and a 52 week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

