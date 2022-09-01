Bollard Group LLC Purchases 6,611 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper comprises about 1.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Southern Copper worth $53,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after purchasing an additional 691,883 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,024,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 243,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,826,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 165,955 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,254. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $79.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

