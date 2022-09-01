Bollard Group LLC Purchases 104,307 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 104,307 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.1% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bollard Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $34,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 94,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

