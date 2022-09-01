Bollard Group LLC Lowers Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bollard Group LLC cut its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 1,146.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.53. 409,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,278,677. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s payout ratio is -40.57%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.93.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
