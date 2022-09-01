Bollard Group LLC Has $10.34 Million Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.46% of Holly Energy Partners worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $318,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 202,307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 3,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.21%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

