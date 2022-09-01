Bollard Group LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,736 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.7 %

ET traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 388,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,629,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

