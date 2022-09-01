BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Declares $0.83 Dividend

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.8284 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $84.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

