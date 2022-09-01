bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Up 8.4% in August

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 15,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,558 shares of company stock worth $225,157. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. State Street Corp lifted its position in bluebird bio by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 283,213 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 195,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 37.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 573,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.84 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $450.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

