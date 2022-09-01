bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Up 8.4% in August

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 15,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,558 shares of company stock worth $225,157. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio
bluebird bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.84 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $450.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
See Also
