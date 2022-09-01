Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BLMN traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 10,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,905. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,737,000 after buying an additional 121,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,539,000 after buying an additional 59,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

