Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,241.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 105,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

