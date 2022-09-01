Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,241.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 17th, Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 105,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
