Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,706,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 108.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,452,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 754,963 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,169,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 428.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 545,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BXSL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

