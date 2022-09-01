Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $339,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.23. 81,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,115 shares of company stock worth $11,664,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

