Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 2.9% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $831,839,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

