BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 5.6% in August

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 424.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

