BlackRock Inc. Sells 33,357 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,493,214 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,357 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Adobe worth $17,082,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

